Major success! Justin Thomas to tee it up at Nedbank Golf Challenge

In a major coup for South African golf, American Major champion Justin Thomas will tee it up in the Nedbank Golf Challenge ‘Africa’s Major’ at Gary Player Country Club from November 9 to 12. Two-time US PGA Champion Thomas will make his debut in Sun City, with the US$6,000,000 event being the penultimate tournament on the 2023 DP World Tour schedule, carrying an increased number of Race to Dubai Ranking Points as the 64-man field vies for a place in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The Ryder Cup star and Major winner will bid to become the first American winner of this event since Jim Furyk’s second victory in 2006 and is thrilled by the prospects of teeing it up in South Africa for the first time. “I am so excited to get to Sun City for the Nedbank Golf Challenge and experience everything South Africa has to offer,” said Thomas.

“It is a country I’ve always wanted to visit and this tournament gives me the opportunity not only to do that, but to compete in such an historic event. “It’s been going for over 40 years and it is amazing to have Mr Player’s association. I can’t wait to see what makes it so great in November.”

Mike Brown, Chief Executive of Nedbank, said: “The Nedbank Golf Challenge has a proud history of hosting some of the foremost American golfers of their generations and Justin Thomas is definitely one of those. To have a former world number one, a two-time Major champion, a Ryder Cup star and multiple tournament winner at Sun City is a tremendous boost for this year’s field. I’ve no doubt South Africans will be delighted to see him make his debut in the Nedbank Golf Challenge and watch his exciting brand of golf.” Gary Player, the Tournament Host, said: “The support of America’s leading professionals has also always been important throughout the history of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. It’s wonderful to have Justin Thomas add to this legacy. I’m excited to see him make his debut at Sun City and see how a two-time Major champion of his pedigree performs at the Gary Player Country Club.” The Nedbank Golf Challenge has been a highlight of the South African sporting calendar since its first edition in 1981, with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood among a glittering list of winners including South African golfing icon Ernie Els – a three-time winner of the event - the legendary Seve Ballesteros, and Major Champions Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, Sir Nick Faldo, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman and Danny Willett.