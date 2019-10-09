Mark McNulty aims for third consecutive title at SA Senior Open in Plett









Mark McNulty in action at the SA Senior Open in Plettenberg Bay this week. Photo: @GolfRSA on Twitter CAPE TOWN – The 2019 SA Senior Open returns to the Bitou Municipality and the Plettenberg Bay Golf Club from October 22-25 with Mark McNulty the favourite as the two-time consecutive champion. The SA Senior Open is the pinnacle for senior professional golfers competing on the Sunshine Senior Tour with a prize-fund of R500 000. The professional tour is for golfers aged 50 and over in Southern Africa and members comprise of several champions that have competed on the PGA Tour, European Tour and the Sunshine Tour. To win his third consecutive SA Senior Open, McNulty will return to Plettenberg Bay to take on an impressive field of golfers. McNulty has had 59 worldwide professional career wins, and has 33 victories on the Sunshine Tour, behind only the legendary Gary Player.

Among those chasing his title will be James Kingston and Chris Williams.

Both are currently competing on the European Staysure Tour with Williams currently ranked 18th and Kingston leading the South African charge at 6th on the Staysure Order of Merit 2019.

Kingston has finished 2nd and 3rd in the last two SA Senior Opens. He is also a past SA Open winner and a multiple champion on the Asian Tour.

Crossing the South African border to join the field from Zimbabwe are Gary Thompson, Roy Da Costa, Peter Banda and Akhil Yousuf.

Steve van Vuuren, who currently resides in Ireland, will also make the trip down South.

They will not be alone, and will be joined by current Sunshine Senior Tour order of Merit No 1 Kevin Stone, as well as John Bland, Mokgeteng Mashego, Chris Davison, Andre Cruse, Nic Henning, Bobby Lincoln and Jeff Hawkes among some prestigious names.

Sunshine Senior Tour COO, Neville Clarke will also be competing.

The event tees-off with the Bitou Mayoral Day Pro-Am on Day One, while Day Two will also feature a Pro-Am before the final two days conclude the tournament with only the professionals in action.

African News Agency (ANA)