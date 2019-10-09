CAPE TOWN – The 2019 SA Senior Open returns to the Bitou Municipality and the Plettenberg Bay Golf Club from October 22-25 with Mark McNulty the favourite as the two-time consecutive champion.
The SA Senior Open is the pinnacle for senior professional golfers competing on the Sunshine Senior Tour with a prize-fund of R500 000.
The professional tour is for golfers aged 50 and over in Southern Africa and members comprise of several champions that have competed on the PGA Tour, European Tour and the Sunshine Tour.
To win his third consecutive SA Senior Open, McNulty will return to Plettenberg Bay to take on an impressive field of golfers.
McNulty has had 59 worldwide professional career wins, and has 33 victories on the Sunshine Tour, behind only the legendary Gary Player.