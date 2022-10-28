Martin Rohwer battles brutal wind to lead Vodacom Origins Final

Mossel Bay — It was a 71 that felt like a 61 for Martin Rohwer as he came through a second round of intense wind to lead the Vodacom Origins of Golf Final by a single stroke at Pinnacle Point Estate on Friday. In conditions that Rohwer said were among the toughest he’s ever faced in his career, the KwaZulu-Natal professional overcame a difficult start in which he was three over after the first two holes and managed to dip under par for his round and lead the field on five under par overall.

“After that start, if you’d told me I would shoot a 71 I wouldn’t have believed you,” said a relieved Rohwer following his double bogey and then bogey at his opening two holes. “I knew I was on the back foot right there. I would say in this wind it was easily one of the toughest rounds of golf I’ve ever played. Some of the holes just played so hard. Even putting was hard. You’d stand over a three-footer with the wind howling and you just weren’t sure what it would do to the ball. “There are also some tough stretches on this golf course. You can really have a run of holes here where you are just straight into the teeth of the wind all the time.”

Rohwer’s nearest challenger going into the weekend is Albert Venter, a two-time winner this year. Venter posted a level-par 72 to move into contention with two rounds still to come. Overnight leader Combrinck Smit signed for a 76, but such was the difficulty of the day that it still has him in a tie for third on three under par alongside Ockie Strydom and Jacques P de Villiers. Friday’s weather certainly took its toll on the field with only 11 players under par for the tournament and the cut falling on eight over.

“Look, anytime you’re leading it feels good,” said Rohwer. “But you just need to look at the scores today to know that you can’t rest on your laurels here. You’ve just got to take it one shot at a time, and hopefully by the end of the tournament that’s good enough.” Leading Scores after Round 2: -5 — Martin Rohwer 68 71

-4 — Albert Venter 68 72 -3 — Ockie Strydom 72 69, Jacques P de Villiers 69 72, Combrinck Smit 65 76 -2 — Malcolm Mitchell 71 71, Jared Harvey 72 70, Hennie O'Kennedy 69 73