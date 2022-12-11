Ockie Strydom breaks through with victory in Alfred Dunhill Championship

Malelane - South African Ockie Strydom put 19 second-place finishes in his career behind him on Sunday as he triumphed on the DP World Tour for the first time. The 37-year-old carded a final round three-under 69 at Leopard Creek Country Club to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship with a total of 270.

Spaniard Adrian Otaegui birdied the final hole to come second after a closing 68 -- for a four round total of 272 -- on a course that borders the world renowned Kruger National Park game reserve. Laurie Canter from England fired an eight-under 64, including an eagle and seven birdies, to come third, one stroke behind Otaegui.

ALSO READ: Strydom and Jamieson gunning for Leopard Creek glory In a break with the tradition of wearing long pants in European Tour events, competitors were permitted to don shorts to be more comfortable in the 33 degree Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) heat.

Strydom was one of many golfers who took advantage of the relaxation of the dress code, with shorts first permitted at the same tournament three years ago. Strydom was overcome by his first major title, simply calling his success "nice. I am sure my wife and parents are at home crying. Special thanks to my caddie. "I love Leopard Creek because I feel so calm in the bush. Congratulations to those who prepared this course, which was in magnificent condition all week."

Level with Scott Jamieson from Scotland beginning the final round, Strydom had a difficult front nine that ended with a double-bogey six that left him one over for the round. But the South African then reeled off four birdies in five holes to take a three-stroke advantage before parring the remaining four holes.