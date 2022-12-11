Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, December 11, 2022

Ockie Strydom breaks through with victory in Alfred Dunhill Championship

Ockie Strydom celebrates winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club

Ockie Strydom wins the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club on December 11, 2022 in Malelane, South Africa. Picture supplied.

Published 33m ago

Malelane - South African Ockie Strydom put 19 second-place finishes in his career behind him on Sunday as he triumphed on the DP World Tour for the first time.

The 37-year-old carded a final round three-under 69 at Leopard Creek Country Club to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship with a total of 270.

Spaniard Adrian Otaegui birdied the final hole to come second after a closing 68 -- for a four round total of 272 -- on a course that borders the world renowned Kruger National Park game reserve.

Laurie Canter from England fired an eight-under 64, including an eagle and seven birdies, to come third, one stroke behind Otaegui.

In a break with the tradition of wearing long pants in European Tour events, competitors were permitted to don shorts to be more comfortable in the 33 degree Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) heat.

Strydom was one of many golfers who took advantage of the relaxation of the dress code, with shorts first permitted at the same tournament three years ago.

Strydom was overcome by his first major title, simply calling his success "nice. I am sure my wife and parents are at home crying. Special thanks to my caddie.

"I love Leopard Creek because I feel so calm in the bush. Congratulations to those who prepared this course, which was in magnificent condition all week."

Level with Scott Jamieson from Scotland beginning the final round, Strydom had a difficult front nine that ended with a double-bogey six that left him one over for the round.

But the South African then reeled off four birdies in five holes to take a three-stroke advantage before parring the remaining four holes.

Tiger Woods teams up with Rory McIlroy in return to competitive golf

Sensing he was about to end a run of second places, Strydom took no chances on the final hole and its island green.

He took an iron off the tee, laid his second shot short of the water, found the green in three and two putted for a victory, and a drenching as champagne was sprayed at him.

AFP

