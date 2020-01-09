JOHANNESBURG - With His uncanny ability to hit a golf ball exactly where he wants to, to shape it, it wouldn't be amiss to speak of Jayden Schaper as Jayden the "Shaper".
If ever there was a young golfer destined to follow in the spikemarks of a Louis Oosthuizen or a Charl Schwartzel, this multiple winner of age-group events and full-blown amateur tournaments at such a young age surely fits the bill.
On Thursday at Randpark, playing in his first South African Open in the same group as defending champion Oosthuizen who is one of his idols, he never looked intimidated by the big occasion.
Oosthuizen shot a six-under-par 65 on the Bushwillow course and, not to be outdone, the "Shaper" matched this number, with a highlight being him driving the green at the 310m par-4 fifth hole, and rolling in a 40-footer for an eagle-two.
Jayden is the first junior in South African golfing history to achieve the ‘grand slam’ of Nomads SA Boys titles, winning the U-13, U-15 and U-17 tournaments and the elusive double at the Nomads SA Boys U-19 Championship as a 16-year-old at Langebaan Golf Club in 2017.