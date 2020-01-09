JOHANNESBURG – The Big Three. The Big Five. Faldo versus Norman. Woods versus Mickelson. Koepka versus McIlroy. Golf loves a good rivalry. And in 2020, the trio of Oosthuizen, Schwartzel and Grace will keep pushing each other, beating each other and in their off weeks braaing with each other as they have done since their amateur days.
The close friends that Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace are off the course certainly doesn’t get in the way of their competitiveness inside the ropes.
“We’re good friends, but when you’re on the golf course you play for yourself,” Oosthuizen said at this week’s South African Open hosted by the City of Joburg.
“You don’t wish the other guy bad things, but you do your thing and hopefully you beat him by one shot at the end of the week. You have to have that. I think that’s very healthy in any sportsman to have that approach.”
Oosthuizen was the first in the group to win a Major with the 2010 Open Championship. Schwartzel followed soon thereafter with his 2011 Masters. Grace has come close but is still waiting for his Major breakthrough. But he will add with a smile that he’s the only one in the group to have won “Africa’s Major” – the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player. “I know Charl and Louis want to win that one badly,” he said.