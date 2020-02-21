For Christiaan Bezuidenhout the birdie putts are dropping at such a fast and furious pace that it’s resulted in him not only enjoying a rapid rise in the world rankings, but a bank balance that is soaring to heady heights and will further climb in Mexico this week.
When Rambo (the nickname given to him as a child after his favourite actor Sylvester Stallone) rammed home an eagle putt at the 72nd hole in the Dimension-Data Pro-Am at Fancourt on Sunday it gave him a fabulous four-round aggregate of 25-under-par 264, victory by one over George Coetzee and a handy little R951 000 cheque.
Last year on the European Tour - highlighted by his maiden win on that tour in the Andalucia Masters - he made over 1.5-million, which translates to somewhere in the region of R24 million.
And this year he’s again been raking in the cash on that tour, already closing in on 400 000 (getting into a play-off for the title in the Dubai Desert Classic before losing to Australia’s Lucas Herbert helped his cause) so that’s another R6 million.
But let’s forget the money for a moment.