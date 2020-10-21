Record prize money for 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek

JOHANNESBURG - The 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship will be played for record prize money of R29 million when professionals from the Sunshine Tour and European Tour compete in this prestigious co-sanctioned tournament at Leopard Creek from November 26 to 29. The 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship will anchor a strong run of co-sanctioned tournaments on South African fairways at the end of this year by offering the biggest purse on the Sunshine Tour this season. The tournament forms part of the Sunshine Tour’s international restart of its schedule, and it will be played according to the strict coronavirus health protocols of both the South African Government as well as the European Tour. “In our 21st year, we are delighted that we can stage the Alfred Dunhill Championship. We are sorry that we cannot welcome spectators, but we are sure golf fans will understand,” said Guy Sanan, Richemont. “We would like to thank so many people who have made it possible for us to carry on with this year’s Championship, including the Sunshine Tour and European Tour, the professionals and the officials, volunteers and staff who give up their time to put on this unique event.”

The Alfred Dunhill Championship is one of the flagship events in world golf with its unique setting and ambience, nestled on the banks of the Crocodile River overlooking the magnificent Kruger National Park.

The splendour of the location has been a wonderful backdrop over the years to the world-class golf played, which has been reflected in the quality of its champions.

South Africa's Branden Grace at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/EPA

Since its inception in 2000, the list of past champions has included Major Champions and former world No.1s Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Charl Schwartzel and Ernie Els. The current champion is Pablo Larrazabal, who kept going last year despite foot problems to win by one shot in an exciting finish.

“The Alfred Dunhill Championship is one of our flagship tournaments and we are extremely grateful to be able to announce it as part of our schedule, and with such a significant increase in prize money,” said Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.

“I would like to thank our Chairman, Johann Rupert, for his unflinching support of our efforts to restart our Tour, and for Alfred Dunhill’s longstanding support of professional golf in South Africa.”

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “Our sincere thanks go to Johann Rupert and Alfred Dunhill for what is yet another significant commitment to golf and the longstanding partnership between the European Tour and the Sunshine Tour.”

“Leopard Creek is one of the most unique venues on our Tour, and we are very much looking forward to returning there this year.”

African News Agency (ANA)