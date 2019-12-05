MAURITIUS - Justin Harding says he will not be putting himself under any sort of pressure when he tees off in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open today and that his aim is to fix a few glitches in his game ahead of what’s looking to be a busy year for him.
Harding’s adventures, at home and abroad, have seen him earn praises across the globe in the last two years and now coming to an end of what has been a breakthrough season for him in Europe, where he won his first title on that tour, the Stellenbosch Golf Club member is just trying to kick back and relax.
He won his first European Tour title at the Qatar Masters in March. He birdied three of his last four holes to post a closing round of 66 and secure his first European Tour title in his 54th appearance.
It was his fifth worldwide win in 12 months after securing two Asian Tour victories and two Sunshine Tour triumphs.
“I’m not putting myself under a huge amount of pressure. I’m out to have a bit of fun and enjoy the Mauritian lifestyle,” said Harding.