Robson Chinhoi’s aggressive driver helps him win Zanaco Masters

Durban — Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi played an aggressive game at the Zanaco Masters in Zambia this past week which saw him dominate the field using his driver and zen-Buddhist putting, to win his first event on the Sunshine Tour. After four rounds at the Lusaka Golf Clubs, Chinhoi and FBC Zimbabwe Open champion Neil Shietekat were deadlocked at 17 under, as the tournament headed into a playoff.

The Zimbabwean shot a composed shot 6-under 66 in the third round and went into the final round two shots off the lead. Two birdies in a bogey-free front nine and another three birdies on the back, meant Chinhoi was back in contention. He didn’t finish without a scare though, as he pulled a driver which saw him bogey 17th. Chinhoi finished the day on 4-under 68 and total 17-under 271.

Robson Chinhoi during round 2 at the Zanaco Masters at Lusaka Golf Club. Photo: Carl Fourie/Sunshine Tour But he was not alone in the race, as Schietekat was playing for something very few have earned on the Tour so far, back-to-back victories.

Schietekat could have sealed the victory earlier on, as he was six-under for his final round through 13 holes, but a bogey on 14th saw him enter a playoff with the 32 year-old Chinhoi. In the playoff, the two men teed off at the 515m par-5 18th hole.

Image: Sunshine Tour App. Chinhoi drive off the 18th was around 300 metres, leaving him with a second shot 207 metres away from the green. He then played a lay up with a cool 7 iron just short of the green and chipped it onto the green and before the hole. Chinhoi sunk yet another putt to birdie the playoff round and seal his first Tour victory at Lusaka Golf Club, no doubt rendering a disappointed Schietekat who was inches away from two consecutive victories.

Chinhoi threw his putter and hands up in the air just as the ball dropped on the 18th, as the crowd rushed towards him to celebrate his victory. 🎥 The moment 🇿🇼Robson Chinhoi won the Zanaco Masters 🏆#ZanacoMasters | #GreatnessBeginsHere | #SunshineTour pic.twitter.com/cRCSXwcl0F — Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) May 22, 2023

“I am just so grateful, I thank God for this victory because it puts my name on the map,” a delighted Chinhoi said. “This win will be life and game-changing for me. “I was getting tired of being in my comfort zone, I wanted to go away and play at another level. I managed to lift my game and this week has changed everything.” Ryan van Velzen, 21, played an experienced final round and opening three rounds to a final score of 16-under 272, but had to wait for Chinhoi and Schietekat to play their final holes.