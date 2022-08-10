Sunshine Tour announces new development tour

Centurion - The Sunshine Tour on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Blue Label Development Tour, a series of 10 18-hole tournaments to be played in Gauteng and teeing off later this month. The Blue Label Development Tour is a significant expansion of playing opportunities for recognised development professionals and will draw players from the Altron Big Easy Tour, the Sunshine Tour Qualifying Schools, the Altron Vusi Ngubeni Tournament and the Sunshine Tour Luno Order of Merit under various categories of eligibility.

Each tournament will be played on a Monday and will feature a field of 85 professionals playing for a prize fund of R50 000, with the top-10 earning a cheque. In order to limit the expenditure for the professionals, all the tournaments will be played in Gauteng and there will be no entry fees. The Blue Label Development Tour is an expansion of Blue Label’s already significant investment in the Sunshine Tour, through the hosting of the Blue Label Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club.

Larry Nestadt, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Blue Label, said: “I’m so excited that the Blue Label Challenge has grown to include the Blue Label Development Tour and what is now a hugely significant contribution to the development of professional golf in South Africa. It’s an honour for us to be able to provide these playing opportunities for development players, and in so doing to truly transform their careers and redefine what they themselves even believed could be possible through the game of golf.” Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, said: “This is a real game-changer in terms of yet another opportunity for our development players to make use of the local pathways to get onto the Sunshine Tour. Blue Label has provided the perfect example of how we can work together to truly unlock the greatness in all facets of the professional game.” Blue Label Development Tour Schedule

15 August : Waterkloof Golf Club 22 August : ERPM Golf Club 5 September : Kempton Park Golf Club

19 September : Modderfontein Golf Club 22 September : Services Golf Club 26 September : Benoni CC

17 October : State Mines Country Club 20 October : Venue to be confirmed 24 October : Wingate Park Country Club