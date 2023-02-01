Sunshine Tour secures SA Tourism sponsorship amid R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur drama

Cape Town — While the debate about a possible deal worth almost R1 billion between SA Tourism and English football club Tottenham Hotspur rages on, the Sunshine Tour announced their own deal with the government entity. SA Tourism is embroiled in a controversy over their reported interest in Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

A media report on Wednesday revealed that the South African government, through its marketing agency SA Tourism, is preparing to ink a deal worth R910 997 814.75 with Spurs. The alleged deal is for three years and the first presentation of the plan was apparently already given by SA Tourism’s acting CEO, Themba Khumalo, on January 27. However, the only confirmed deal SA Tourism has locked in is with South Africa’s premier golf tour. And the Sunshine Tour is delighted to have their backing ahead of a bumper golf season in SA.

“The Sunshine Tour is a major driver of tourism and awareness of South Africa and its wonders through our nationwide tournaments and extensive international broadcast reach at our flagship events,” Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt said in a statement. “Every week our tournaments showcase another incredible part of South Africa, from our major cities and world-class golf courses to our rich natural wonders. “The partnership with SA Tourism completes this offering and we look forward to helping them promote South Africa as not only a tourism destination, but also a leading sports destination.”

