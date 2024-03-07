Sweden’s Ellen Hutchinson-Kay has a lock on lead in Fidelity ADT Ladies Challenge

Sweden’s Ellen Hutchinson-Kay recovered from a rollercoaster front nine to come home in bogey-free three-under and claim the outright lead after the second round of the Fidelity ADT Ladies Challenge at the Blue Valley Golf Estate on Thursday. Hutchinson-Kay, a product of the American College system, graduating from the University of Mississippi, shot a wonderful five-under-par 67 in the penultimate round to move to nine-under-par overall, two shots ahead of Frenchwoman Ariane Klotz.

The 25-year-old Hutchinson-Kay had a dramatic opening nine holes with a bogey, a double-bogey, three birdies and an eagle to reach the turn on two-under. But she showed her temperament with back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th, and then a birdie on the par-five 15th to ensure the lead was her’s alone. After the first round, Hutchinson-Kay shared top spot on four-under-par with England’s Georgia Coughlin and South African Kiera Floyd. Hutchinson-Kay dropped her first shot on the par-three second, but then went racing into the lead with a run of birdie-birdie-eagle, making a three on the par-five fifth. But the 344m par-four seventh then proved her downfall as she made double-bogey.

Once again she bounced back, however, with a birdie on the par-three eighth and it was smooth sailing thereafter for a golfer who is taking her first steps into European golf and is in her first full year as a professional. Coughlin endured an even more hellish time, going out in 40 with five bogeys and a lone birdie on the third, and things were no better coming home as she signed for an 80 with three more bogeys and a double on the par-four 14th. Not even a birdie at the last could save her from missing the cut. Klotz dominated the Gary Player design, also shooting 67 and not dropping a shot in a superb display of controlled golf. Germany’s Helen Kreuzer was in third place a shot further back on six-under, after a 68 that had just one bogey, on the par-four 16th.

Germany’s Carolin Kauffmann (70) and Norwegian Tina Mazarino (68) shared fourth place on five-under-par. Floyd went out in 34 despite making two bogeys, but she slipped down the leaderboard with three drops on the back nine, before a birdie at the last lifted her to four-under, in a tie for sixth with consistent Dutchwoman Romy Meekers and the other leading South African, Stacy Bregman (70).

Scores: 135 - Ellen Hutchinson-Kay (SWE) 68 67 137 - Ariane Klotz (FRA) 70 67

138 - Helen Kreuzer (GER) 70 68 139 - Carolin Kauffmann (GER) 69 70, Tina Mazarino (NOR) 71 68 140 - Kiera Floyd 68 72, Romy Meekers (NED) 69 71, Stacy Bregman 70 70

141 - Anna Magnusson (SWE) 72 69, Pasqualle Coffa (NED) 69 72, Lejan Lewthwaite 71 70, Alexandra Swayne (ISV) 73 68, Lora Assad 70 71 142 - Kylie Henry (SCO) 73 69, Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 70 72 143 - Danielle du Toit 71 72, Clara Reigosa (ESP) 70 73, Maho Hayakawa (JPN) 70 73, Vanessa Knecht (SUI) 69 74, Elena Hualde (ESP) 69 74, Jae Bowers (ENG) 70 73, Paris Hilinski (USA) 70 73