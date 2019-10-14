JOHANNESBURG - Thriston Lawrence has moved to the top of a Sunshine Tour Order of Merit that is now being dominated by the youngsters of South African golf, with only one golfer in the current top six on the money list over the age of 30.
Such is the influx of young talent on the local Tour that four of the top six golfers on the Order of Merit are 25-years-old and younger.
And every single one of them has won a tournament this year.
It’s a trend that looks set to continue when the Vodacom Origins of Golf series travels to KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast and the Selborne Golf Estate, Hotel and Spa this week for the penultimate tournament on this popular series.
The 22-year-old Lawrence’s victory in the Stellenbosch tournament on the Vodacom Origins of Golf series is what took him into the top position on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit. JC Ritchie (25) is his nearest challenger on the money list in second place.