Thriston Lawrence powers to four-shot lead at Joburg Open

Johannesburg — South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence fired a second consecutive six-under 65 to lead on 12-under in the early stages of round two of the Joburg Open, at Randpark Golf Club, on Friday. Lawrence currently leads by four, with countryman Zander Lombard his closest challenge on eight-under after two rounds of four-under 67s.

Lawrence was tied for the lead overnight on six-under, but still had a birdie putt on his final hole of the first round remaining when play was call off early on Thursday evening for lightning. The 24-year-old came out at 6.30am when play resumed and two-putted to complete his opening round which saw him share the lead. ALSO READ: WATCH: Spaniard Angel Hidalgo rides hot putter to claim Joburg Open lead Without much of a break, he began his second round and started solidly in testing, windy conditions.

“Then on three I hit it to three foot and that gave me momentum. On four and five, it was downwind. On four you can get it to the green [with the tee shot].” Lawrence picked up another birdie on the short par four ninth to go out in five-under. Another gain followed at the par five 12th, before a spectacular eagle on the par five 14th. He would give a shot back with bogey on the par three 17th, but it mattered little after his stellar play overall. “Everything seems to be working well. I made three eagles in two rounds so that’s six-under right there. I’ve been hitting it nicely off the tee and putting well for a change. I know this golf course quite well.”

In fact, on 14 Lawrence hit his nine-iron a phenomenal distance of 188m which helped him to the eagle as he explained: “I hit a huge nine-iron. I felt it was a two-club wind, it probably wasn’t but there was also a little bit of adrenalin. I hit it to about eight feet and made the putt.” England’s Ashley Chesters was third on seven-under after a second round two-under 69, with Spain’s Angel Hidalgo fourth on six-under. Completing the top-five was Hennie du Plessis on five-under after two rounds.