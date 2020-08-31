Titleist comes on board to support third Sunshine Tour Rise-up event

JOHANNESBURG - Titleist has confirmed its sponsorship of the Titleist Championship, the third tournament on the Sunshine Tour’s new Rise-Up Series.

The R600 000 Titleist Championship will be played over 54 holes at Pretoria Country Club from September 2 to 4 and forms part of the five-tournament Rise-Up Series that signals the restart of the Sunshine Tour’s schedule following the Covid-19-enforced lockdown.

“We’re delighted to welcome Titleist to the Rise-Up Series and are grateful for their support of our effort to give our professionals playing opportunities. Titleist are a longstanding partner to the Sunshine Tour and it’s wonderful to now welcome them as a title tournament sponsor as well,” said Selwyn Nathan, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.

Titleist is an official partner to the Sunshine Tour and also a strong supporter of the Tour’s development efforts through its annual donation of all the range balls used on Tour to the South African Golf Development Board (SAGDB).

“We are very proud of our long history with the Sunshine Tour and are pleased that we can further grow this with our sponsorship of the Titleist Championship and reinforce our status as golf’s leading brand supporting the game and its stars,” said Leonard Loxton, Manager of Leadership Promotion for Acushnet.