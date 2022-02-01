Top international golf heads to Durban Country Club after over a decade

Johannesburg - After over a decade, the city of Durban will once again open its doors to an international golf tournament when the Jonsson Workwear Open tees off at both Durban Country Club and Mount Edgecombe Country Club from February 24 to 27 with a field of the finest young stars from the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour. The 2013 Volvo Golf Champions was the last major international golf tournament at Durban Country Club, and where Louis Oosthuizen was crowned the champion.

This flagship event forms part of the Sunshine Tour's strong and lucrative start to the 2022 Sunshine Tour season, with the Jonsson Workwear Open taking its place amidst a run of seven tournaments co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour and offering a R3.6 million purse. Durban Country Club's celebration of its Centenary coincides perfectly with a new international tournament from a pioneering leader in the industry which has Durban as the headquarters of the ever-expanding Jonsson Workwear brand, and which resonates with its efforts to build, sustain and showcase the region's potential.