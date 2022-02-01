Top international golf heads to Durban Country Club after over a decade
Johannesburg - After over a decade, the city of Durban will once again open its doors to an international golf tournament when the Jonsson Workwear Open tees off at both Durban Country Club and Mount Edgecombe Country Club from February 24 to 27 with a field of the finest young stars from the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour.
The 2013 Volvo Golf Champions was the last major international golf tournament at Durban Country Club, and where Louis Oosthuizen was crowned the champion.
This flagship event forms part of the Sunshine Tour’s strong and lucrative start to the 2022 Sunshine Tour season, with the Jonsson Workwear Open taking its place amidst a run of seven tournaments co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour and offering a R3.6 million purse.
Durban Country Club’s celebration of its Centenary coincides perfectly with a new international tournament from a pioneering leader in the industry which has Durban as the headquarters of the ever-expanding Jonsson Workwear brand, and which resonates with its efforts to build, sustain and showcase the region’s potential.
Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, said, “We are extremely excited to add the Jonsson Workwear Open to our international co-sanctioned schedule with the Challenge Tour, and to be able to return to the beautiful city of Durban with a major Sunshine Tour event. Our strong relationship with Jonsson has indeed revealed a brand that is true to its core vision of being a company with purpose that wants to help engender peak performance in its industry. It’s a philosophy that ties in with our own belief that #GreatnessBeginsHere on the Sunshine Tour.
“We’re also grateful to our other partners on this event, including Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga, East Coast Radio and the Mfulawozi Wilderness Private Game Reserve. And it’s a particularly special occasion for us to be returning to Durban Country Club which this year’s celebrates is Centenary. This is a course steeped in history and which has seen many memorable Sunshine Tour moments, and we’re hoping to add a few more as it reaches this great milestone.”
