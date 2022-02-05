Van der Westhuizen wins Cape Town Ladies Open

Johannesburg - She was pushed all the way by a group of seasoned champions, but Nadia van der Westhuizen held her nerve to claim a maiden Sunshine Ladies Tour title in the SunBet Cape Town Ladies Open at Royal Cape Golf Club on Friday. In a tightly-contested final round, the 20-year-old Serengeti golfer locked in her one-shot victory in the season-opener on four-over with a final round one-under-par 73.

Her joint lowest round on the day relegated reigning Investec South African Women’s Open champion Lee-Anne Pace, five-time Sunshine Ladies Tour winner Stacy Bregman, Tandi McCallum, who led the first two rounds, and last year’s runner-up Cara Gorlei to joint second. A new Sunshine Ladies Tour winner. Nadia van der Westhuizen the latest player to #LevelUp in 2022.#SunshineLadiesTour #LadiesGolf pic.twitter.com/Ph4vmb1IXh — Sunshine Ladies Tour (@SLadiesTour) February 5, 2022 “This is so unexpected; it’s surreal,” gushed Van der Westhuizen as she hugged her trophy. “Twelve months ago, I was still campaigning on the GolfRSA circuit and now I’m the first winner of the 2022 Sunshine Ladies Tour season.

“I had no expectations coming into this week. I felt my game was solid, but I kept my goals realistic. I just went out there with the mindset of trying to put three good rounds together to build momentum for the rest of the tour. “I am absolutely stoked with this win. The Sunshine Ladies Tour’s tagline is #LevelUp and I feel like that is exactly what I’ve done here this week. I used my rookie season to adjust to the pro circuit and gain experience, and this week I put everything I’ve learned into play. It’s such an awesome feeling to get this first win under the belt with the rest of the season to come.” Rounds of 77 and 76 over the first two days in windy and wet conditions had left Van der Westhuizen trailing 36-hole leader McCallum by four shots.

She offset bogeys on two and eight for birdies on five and seven, and gains on the par-fours around the turn catapulted her into contention. “The last 18 holes was such a tense battle. The conditions were better than the first two days, but the wind switched from a north-westerly to a south-easterly, so I had to adapt my strategy,” she said. “On the ninth, I hit a good drive and a grip-down soft eight-iron to six feet and boxed the putt, and on the 10th, I hit another good drive. I had 120 meters to the pin in a three-club wind, so I opted for seven-iron. I hit it perfectly and holed a 10-footer for birdie.”

She picked up another shot on the par-five 14th and, but having dropped on 17, she had no idea that she held the outright lead with one hole to play. “Those last three holes are extremely tough, and I was relieved that I got away with a bogey, bogey finish for a 73. I only realised where I was on the leaderboard after the round and I still didn’t think it was good enough,” she said.” Your SunBet Cape Town Ladies Champion! Nadia van der Westhuizen off to a winning start at Royal Cape.@SunbetSA @CityofCT #SunshineLadiesTour #LevelUp #LadiesGolf #SunBetLadiesOpen #LoveCapeTown #ThisIsCapeTown #OneCityTogether #CocaColaPeninsulaBeverages #CCPBevents #golf pic.twitter.com/HjOkvRaQtb — Sunshine Ladies Tour (@SLadiesTour) February 4, 2022 Van der Westhuizen’s drop on 18 resulted in a five-way tie after Bregman – five off the pace at the start of the round – birdied 16 to get to four-over.

It was anyone’s race to win, but Pace, Gorlei and Bregman all bogeyed the penultimate hole and McCallum bid to force a play-off went up in flames with a five on the par-four closing hole. The last 12 months has been a roller-coaster ride of gains and losses for Van der Westhuizen. “In February last year, I had my best finish ever in the SA Women’s Stroke Play Championship with a third-place, and later that month I won my first provincial title in the North West Open,” she explained.

“I felt that turning pro was the right move and I loved competing on the Sunshine Ladies Tour. I played the Standard Bank Series and the Bushveld Tour to stay competitive for the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School in December, and then South Africa got hit with the travel restrictions. “I was gutted when I had to pull out of Q-School, but this win more than makes up for it. To come out on top against winners like Lee-Anne, Stacy and Tandi is a huge injection of confidence and I’m really excited for the rest of the season. Scores:

226 - Nadia van der Westhuizen 77 76 73 227 - Stacy Bregman 77 75 75, Lee-Anne Pace 77 74 76, Cara Gorlei 78 72 77, Tandi McCallum 73 76 78 230 - Lejan Lewthwaite 76 75 79, Nicole Garcia 74 76 80

231 - Brittney-Fay Berger 82 71 78, Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR) 78 73 80 233 - Kim Williams 78 82 73, Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 80 74 79 234 - Thalia Martin (ENG) 74 76 84

236 - Kelsey Nicholas 80 80 76, Jane Turner (SCO) 79 78 79 239 - Isabella van Rooyen (a) 81 77 81, Florentyna Parker (ENG) 82 75 82 242 - Julie Berton (FRA) 80 81 81, Marion Duvernay (FRA) 83 76 83

243 - Siddhi Kapoor (IND) 85 76 82, Zethu Myeki 77 83 83, Lindi Coetzee 81 79 83, Larissa Du Preez 82 77 84 244 - Emily Laskin (USA) 85 74 85, Ivanna Samu 79 80 85 245 - Yolanda Duma 83 81 81, Tara Griebenow 80 81 84

246 - Shawnelle de Lange 82 81 83, Lora Assad 81 82 83 248 - Kirsty Mitchell (SCO) 83 78 87, Kim de Klerk (a) 78 82 88 250 - Nina Grey (a) 84 78 88

254 - Leontine Petit (a) 83 83 88 255 - Lize-Mari Prinsloo (a) 86 85 84 256 - Cassidy Williams 83 82 91