WATCH: Co-sanctioned European and Sunshine Tour golf events explained

Centurion - This week marks the start of four co-sanctioned events between the Sunshine and European Challenge Tours, and it is a fruitful partnership for both the South African and European golf bodies. The DP World Tour (DPWT) is the major European golf tour, and its feeder circuit is the Challenge Tour.

This week’s tournament is the Cape Town Open, and is the first of those four co-sanctioned events. Jamie Hodges, Head of the Challenge Tour spoke to Goat of Golf Holes to explain how the co-sanctioned events work.

“The Sunshine Tour is the biggest co-sanction partner we have, and we have also announced this year a partnership with the professional golf tour of India so we’re heading there in March. We’re also working with the Emirates Golf Federation in the United Arab Emirates. “You’re blessed with the climate and the golf courses, so this country would be a lot of interest to any golf tour.” ALSO READ: Big guns ready to fire on Sunshine Ladies Tour

The 2023 Challenge Tour season will see 29 events played across 18 countries and three continents. The top 20 players on the Road to Mallorca standings will earn DPWT cards for the 2024 season, and having so many events in SA provides a great opportunity for local talent to earn their playing privileges on the premier tour. Royal Cape Golf Club is the oldest golf club in SA, having been established in 1885. The course has staged 10 SA Opens, which saw legendary players Gary Player and Ernie Els both win their national title on the hallowed layout. @Golfhackno1