Win No 4 for Shaun Norris on Japan Golf Tour, he is now eighth on the money list









SA's Shaun Norris is raking in the cash. Photo: Michael Sherman/ African News Agency/(ANA) AICHI – It was an emotional victory for Shaun Norris when he won the Top Cup Tokai Classic in Aichi on Sunday after a topsy-turvy closing round of one-over-par to hold on to a one-stroke edge for his fourth victory on the Japan Golf Tour. He dedicated the win to his father who passed away on July 5 this year, and his impressive sojourn continues as he has jumped to eighth on the Japan Golf Tour money list with winnings just short of R6.5-million this year. A good finish in this week’s Bridgestone Open could see him into the top seven, who will all receive exemptions into the ZOZO Championship, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour. The win also gave him a substantial leg up in the Official World Golf Rankings from 150th to 115th, back in the right direction towards the 71st spot in which he started the year. While Norris was winning (and Jbe’ Kruger was finishing in a share of 12th), South African players – much like everybody else – had no chance in chasing down John Rahm in the Mutuactivos Open de España in Madrid. The Spaniard won his home Open by a gaping five strokes at 22-under-par.

Best of the South African challengers were Justin Harding and Zander Lombard, who shared seventh on 12-under. Harding showed a welcome return to form, while Lombard finished all four rounds below 70.

Thomas Aiken also put a horror run of form behind him with a closing 66 to finish in a share of 23rd. He has risen to 138th on the Race to Dubai rankings, which gets him a little closer to the 110th spot which will see him retain his card – he has the Italian Open, the French Open and the Portugal Masters left to produce a rally.

Dean Burmester finished in a share of 37th and Justin Walters was 68th.

In Asia, Adilson da Silva finished in a share of second in the Mercuries Taiwan Masters. He’s in 16th spot in the Habitat for Humanity standings on that Tour. Keith Horne shared ninth and Scott Vincent 19th.

On the PGA Tour, both Dylan Frittelli and Branden Grace missed the cut in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, which was won in a play-off by Kevin Na.

Frittelli is still in the top 20 of the FedEx Cup rankings at 18th at this early stage of the season, while Grace has slipped outside the top 100 in the world rankings to 101st from his 49th spot at the start of the year.

African News Agency (ANA)