AICHI – It was an emotional victory for Shaun Norris when he won the Top Cup Tokai Classic in Aichi on Sunday after a topsy-turvy closing round of one-over-par to hold on to a one-stroke edge for his fourth victory on the Japan Golf Tour.
He dedicated the win to his father who passed away on July 5 this year, and his impressive sojourn continues as he has jumped to eighth on the Japan Golf Tour money list with winnings just short of R6.5-million this year.
A good finish in this week’s Bridgestone Open could see him into the top seven, who will all receive exemptions into the ZOZO Championship, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.
The win also gave him a substantial leg up in the Official World Golf Rankings from 150th to 115th, back in the right direction towards the 71st spot in which he started the year.
While Norris was winning (and Jbe’ Kruger was finishing in a share of 12th), South African players – much like everybody else – had no chance in chasing down John Rahm in the Mutuactivos Open de España in Madrid. The Spaniard won his home Open by a gaping five strokes at 22-under-par.