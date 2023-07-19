Independent Online
Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend drops R550 million eviction lawsuit

Erica Herman and Tiger Woods attend a match between Anett Kontaveit and Serena Williams at the US Open last August

FILE - Erica Herman and Tiger Woods attend a match between Anett Kontaveit and Serena Williams at the US Open last August. Photo: Matthew Stockman/AFP

Published 1h ago

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend has dropped her $30 million (R550 million) lawsuit against the golfer’s estate, which she filed in October last year.

In filing the lawsuit lasy year, Erica Herman alleged Woods had tricked her into leaving the Florida mansion they shared when they broke up last year.

“The Plaintiff, Erica Herman, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration,” a court filing read, according to US media.

Last year, Herman, alleged that “when Woods became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA."

Woods and Herman are said to have dated for six year.

However, she claims their relationship began as far back as 2015, while the golfer, who has won 15 Majors throughout his career, said they only started seeing each other in 2017.

