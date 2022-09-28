Trevor Immelman gets thumbs up from Ryder Cup star Shane Lowry

Johannesburg - South Africa’s Trevor Immelman and his International Team for the recent Presidents Cup have received high praise from Irish golf star Shane Lowry who said they showed the right kind of attitude that the European Ryder Cup team should emulate for their next showdown with America. Immelman’s Internationals were written off well before the start of the Presidents Cup against a strong US team, and eventually lost 17.5 to 12.5. But Lowry said he felt it was a bit unfair to write them off so early.

“I did fancy the Internationals to give the Americans a bit of a go. They were being written off very easily, and at the end of the day these lads are still professional golfers and they’re still some of the best golfers in the world. I felt that to write them off was a bit wrong. I think there were a few putts here and there on the final day which if they went their way, the result may have been a little bit different,” Lowry said at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews. The 2019 Open champion, who was a member of the losing European team in the 2021 Ryder Cup which the Americans won 19-9, said Europe will probably head to Rome next September as underdogs and should embrace this as the Internationals did. The US has won two of the last three Ryder Cups.

“You know, they (the Internationals) put in a great performance and it’s great to see how much it still means to players like Adam Scott and Trevor Immelman. I mean, we’ll be going to Italy next year as underdogs as well and I think we could also just go in and take the underdog tag and go for it.” IOL Sport