Two SA players fall out of world’s top 100

JOHANNESBURG – Brandon Stone and Dylan Frittelli fell outside the world’s top 100 players on the Official World Golf Ranking when the latest list was released on Monday after the weekend’s tournaments around the world.

Stone fell from 99th to 102nd after he finished in a share of 75th in the European Tour’s abrdn Scottish Open in North Berwick on Sunday, and Frittelli missed the cut in the defence of his title in the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour which had been put out by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic as he slid to 106th, down 12 places from the previous week.