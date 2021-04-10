10 years after Masters win Charl Schwartzel again leading SA charge at Augusta

JOHANNESBURG - Charl Schwartzel fired a second round one-under 71 on Friday, to end as the best-placed South African heading into the weekend at The Masters at Augusta. The 2011 Masters champion followed up his two-over opening 74 to end at one-over at the halfway stage in a tie for 32nd. England’s Justin Rose still leads the way on seven-under. ALSO READ: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas lurking behind Justin Rose at Masters The 36-year-old Schwartzel began his round with a bogey five at the par four first. He would pull that shot back at the par four third, and pick up another gain at the par four ninth to go out in one-under. His final birdie came at the par four 14th, before a bogey at the par three 16th meant his second nine would end in level par. Louis Oosthuizen, meanwhile, moved up 20 positions on day two with a two-under 70 to settle in a tie for 40th on two-over. Having shot a first round four-over 76, the top-ranked SA player was in danger of missing the cut which came at three-over.

The 2012 Masters runner-up Oosthuizen began his round well with a birdie at the par five second, but a bogey at the par four fifth slowed his progress.

A final birdie of the opening nine came at the par five eighth for Oosthuizen as he went out in one-under. Eight pars and a birdie at the par four 18th allowed Oosthuizen to inch closer to contention.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout also ended on two-over after two rounds, alongside Oosthuizen. The 26-year-old could not replicate his opening 70 as he carded four-over 76.

Bezuidenhout started slowly, with bogeys at one and four before a birdie at eight meant a one-over first nine.

He began his second nine with bogey at the par four 10th, before a double drop at the par three 12th. Another bogey would follow at the par four 14th before his final birdie of the day at the par five 15th, which saw Bezuidenhout card a second nine of three-over 39.

Dylan Frittelli posted rounds of 76 and 74 to end on six-over to miss the cut by two.

