Charl Schwartzel fighting Tiger Woods for last place at The Masters

Centurion - In a sign of the times, Charl Schwartzel was left battling Tiger Woods at The Masters - but on this occasion not for victory, but for last place. Woods was in contention and one of the favourites in 2011 when Schwartzel claimed his only Masters title, but 12 years later the two players are battling it out for the wooden spoon among the golfers who made the cut.

Schwartzel, like Woods, made the cut on three-over but any thoughts of surging up the leaderboard for either player in the weather-interrupted third round quickly evaporated. Instead, Schwartzel is three-over after eight holes and six-over for the tournament in 53rd position. Woods, meanwhile, is six-over after seven holes to drop to nine-over overall as he holds 54th place and last position on the leaderboard.

For Woods, who would dearly love to be challenging for the title, settling for making the cut is par for the course these days with all his injuries. “I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event. Obviously I've missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it,” said Woods.

Louis Oosthuizen, meanwhile, had to return on Saturday to complete the final hole of his second round. However, he had no chance of making the cut as he was seven-over and four outside the cut playing the 18th hole. Instead, Oosthuizen cited an undisclosed injury as he officially withdrew from the tournament. American Brooks Koepka leads by four on 13-under, with 30 holes left to play on Sunday with better weather predicted. Chasing Koepka is Spain’s Jon Rahm on nine-under, with amateur Sam Bennett in third on six-under and seven behind. @Golfhackno1