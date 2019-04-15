2018 champion Patrick Reed helps Tiger Woods with his green jacket after the latter won his fifth Masters title on Sunday. Photo: David J. Phillip/AP

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump, a lifelong golfer and owner of golf resorts, announced on Monday that he’ll be awarding Tiger Woods the country’s highest civilian honour after his Masters victory. “Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters,” Trump tweeted.

“Because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump said.

Woods came back from the golfing wilderness to end an 11-year major drought with the win at Augusta National, Georgia, on Sunday, earning praise from around the world.

I can’t thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support. Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget. To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable. pic.twitter.com/LsOUX2dWH1 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 14, 2019

Trump is an especially close watcher of the game, being the owner of Trump-brand golf courses and something of a student of the game himself – although there have been multiple reports, including from established golfers, that he cheats when competing.

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

AFP