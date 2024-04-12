Erik van Rooyen leads SA charge after day one at The Masters

Erik van Rooyen was the top-placed South African after the weather-suspended first round of The Masters at Augusta on Thursday. While a number of players were unable to complete their first rounds after the start was delayed due to storms in the area, Van Rooyen carded a one-under 71 to end his day in a tie for 17th.

Also tied on one-under are American Tiger Woods and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy. Woods has played 13 holes, while McIlroy also completed his opening round as he goes in search of his first Masters title to complete his career grandslam. American LIV Golf player Bryson DeChambeau set the pace on day one with a seven-under 65. Countryman and world number one Scottie Scheffler was one shot behind on six-under 66. Dane Nicolai Hojgaard was third on five-under after 15 holes.

Van Rooyen fast out the blocks Making a miraculous return from shoulder surgery way ahead of schedule was England’s Danny Willet on four-under 68. The 2016 Masters champion Willet, was tied for fourth alongside American Max Homa who had played 13 holes. As one of the early starters, Van Rooyen held the early lead as he made the turn in three-under. Coming home was more of a struggle with three bogeys between 14 and 17, which dropped him back to his one-under total. Still, it was a solid opening round for Van Rooyen who came into the event off two missed cuts in a row.