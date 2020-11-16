Fantastic Dylan Frittelli finishes fifth at Masters and banks R8m

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli shot a final round level par 72 to end in a tie for fifth at the Masters at Augusta on Sunday. The 30-year-old ended on 11-under for the tournament after earlier rounds of 65 73 and 67, and tied Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy on the same score. American Dustin Johnson romped to a five-shot victory on 20-under. For his efforts, Frittelli earned R8m with his first top-five finish in a Major. The US PGA Tour event-winner had a previous best finish in his nine Majors of tied-31st at the PGA Championship in 2018. He was also making his second appearance in the Masters after missing the cut in his debut in the event in 2018. Frittelli’s final round included three birdies and three bogeys as he maintained his position on the leaderboard. The difference for Frittelli this year at the Masters, was mostly down to improve distance off the tee.

“I'm driving it straighter and longer, and the putting is probably the key for me,” said Frittelli.

“I feel really comfortable out there right now on the greens.”

In fact, much like the pre-tournament favourite American Bryson DeChambeau - Frittelli experimented with a longer length driver and that translated to much more distance off the tee.

“The Callaway guys managed to get me in a Mavrik driver about a month ago. In Vegas I switched to a 46‑inch driver just to give it a go and picked up two, three miles of club speed there, and it's been awesome. I've been flying it about 315 [yards], 320 off the tee with the driver.”

Frittelli also explained that with no fans out there due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it played into the hands of the players who had not been in contention in Majors before.

“We're out there playing golf. Luckily there's no fans; that definitely plays into sort of, I guess, my side because DJ and all the guys that have been doing this for 15 years are more comfortable with that.”

Louis Oosthuizen was the next best SA player in a tie for 23rd on five-under for the week. One shot behind was 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, and completing the SA contingent was Christiaan Bezuidenhout who ended in a share of 38th on one-under in his Masters debut.

African News Agency (ANA)