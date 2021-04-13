Gary Player’s son reportedly banned from Masters after marketing stunt

CAPE TOWN – Gary Player’s son, Wayne. has reportedly been banned from The Masters after taking part in an apparent marketing ploy during honouring of Lee Elder, the first black golfer to compete in the competition. According to news.com.au, the 58-year-old Wayne, who was caddying for his father, was seen holding up a sleeve of OnCore golf balls, a company he has been an ambassador for since 2019, during the honouring of Elder. ALSO READ: Masters should have honoured Lee Elder when he could still hit the ceremonial shot On Monday, Player’s brother Marc took to Twitter to apologise for the incident, which was widely condemned.

Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end. pic.twitter.com/mED73R1tSN — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 12, 2021

Marc posted: “Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament.

“What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.”

A great golfer, celebrated at a great tradition.



Less could be said for Gary Player’s caddie trying to flog golf balls in the background 🙄 https://t.co/1zm0SyPt3F — Cameron Brodie (@_Cameron_Brodie) April 8, 2021

Marc also spoke out earlier this year after his father received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from controversial former US President Donald Trump.

The honour from the former president was received in a closed-door ceremony, a day after a mob of Trump supporters invaded the US Capitol building.

IOL Sport