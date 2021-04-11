Hideki Matsuyama makes nervy start, Masters lead cut to one

AUGUSTA – Hideki Matsuyama bogeyed his opening hole and, coupled with a hot start by Masters rookie Will Zalatoris, saw his four-shot lead cut to one stroke early in final-round action at Augusta National on Sunday.

Matsuyama, who is biding to become the first Japanese man to win a major, sent his opening tee shot way right and was unable to reach the green through the trees on his second shot en route to a bogey.

Zalatoris, playing two groups ahead of Matsuyama and bidding to become the first Masters debutant to win a Green Jacket since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, birdied the first two holes.

Matsuyama was playing in the final group with world number six Xander Schauffele, who began his day with a tap-in par at the par-four first.

The winner of the Masters has come out of the final pairing 25 out of the last 30 years.