Saturday, April 8, 2023

Injury forces South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen out of the Masters

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen in action during the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen in action during the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo: Patrick Smith/AFP

Published 1h ago

Augusta — South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, withdrew from the Masters on Saturday due to an unspecified injury.

The 40-year-old who made his major breakthrough with a triumph at St. Andrews was destined to miss the cut at Augusta National anyway was 7-over through 35 holes.

Oosthuizen, among the 18 LIV Golf League players who qualified for the Masters, had fired a 76 in Thursday's opening round and was 3-over through 17 holes in his second round Friday when severe weather halted play.

World number 120 Oosthuizen, a nine-time European Tour winner, has six runner-up finishes in major championships, including a 2012 loss to Bubba Watson in a playoff at the Masters.

Oosthuizen also withdrew from last year's Masters, that after an opening 76.

AFP

