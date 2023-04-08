Injury forces South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen out of the Masters

Augusta — South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, withdrew from the Masters on Saturday due to an unspecified injury.
The 40-year-old who made his major breakthrough with a triumph at St. Andrews was destined to miss the cut at Augusta National anyway was 7-over through 35 holes.
Oosthuizen, among the 18 LIV Golf League players who qualified for the Masters, had fired a 76 in Thursday's opening round and was 3-over through 17 holes in his second round Friday when severe weather halted play.
World number 120 Oosthuizen, a nine-time European Tour winner, has six runner-up finishes in major championships, including a 2012 loss to Bubba Watson in a playoff at the Masters.
SA golfers make quiet exit as The Masters heats up
LIV golfer Brooks Koepka leads Jon Rahm by three in storm-hit Masters
Three tied at the top as Hovland, Rahm and Koepka shine at The Masterss
South African trio off to a slow start at The Masters
Couples turns back the clock at age 63 in Masters
Na and Zalatoris withdraw from Masters
Oosthuizen also withdrew from last year's Masters, that after an opening 76.
AFP