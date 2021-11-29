Lee Elder, first black player to compete in Masters, dies at 87

New York — Lee Elder, a champion of racial justice who in 1975 became the first black man to compete in the Masters, has died at the age of 87, the PGA Tour said on Monday. A cause of death was not given.

Elder made his historic Masters debut in 1975 but it would be more than a decade later in 1990 before Augusta National -- one of the world's most exclusive clubs -- would welcome Ron Townsend as its first black member. During his career, Elder won four events on the PGA Tour, including the 1974 Monsanto Open which qualified him for the following year's Masters, and later recorded eight wins on the PGA Tour Champions. Lee Elder has passed away at the age of 87.



In 1975, he made history as the first African American to compete in the Masters Tournament.



Lee was honored this past April at Augusta National and his legacy will surely live on. pic.twitter.com/1o05rephKt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 29, 2021 In 2020, Augusta National announced it would celebrate Elder by adding him as an honorary starter with golfing greats Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player at this year's Masters.

Elder, who had limited mobility, was driven to the first hole at Augusta National in a golf cart this past April where he was warmly welcomed but did not hit a tee shot. "For me and my family, I think it was one of the most emotional experiences that I have ever witnessed or been involved in," Elder said after the ceremony.

"It is certainly something that I will cherish for the rest of my life." In addition to announcing Elder as an honorary starter, Augusta National said it would establish scholarships in his name at Paine College, a private, historically black college in Augusta.