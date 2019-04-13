Phil Mickelson hits a drive on the ninth hole during the second round for the Masters golf tournament. Photo: Charlie Riedel/AP

AUGUSTA – Three-time champion Phil Mickelson vowed to “hit bombs” in the third round of the Masters, and he aimed his first one at playing partner Matt Kuchar. Mickelson posted a video on Twitter Saturday morning of himself driving down Magnolia Lane offering a commentary on his plans for the day when he teed off alongside Kuchar at 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT).

“Obviously, we’re not going to have any side action today because I’d probably see like .06 percent if I did win,” Mickelson said – a sly dig at the contretemps that embroiled Kuchar when he paid his Mexican caddie a tiny fraction of his top prize for his Mayakoba Classic win in November.

“But we’re going to have a great day,” Mickelson said.

The 48-year-old American noted his all-black wardrobe for the weekend and said his swing speed topped out at 125.1 mph on Friday night.

“I haven’t gotten to that in my life,” said Mickelson, adding that the precision needed for Augusta’s approach shots made big drives important.

“That’s what I’m going to do today,” vowed Mickelson, who went into the third round three shots off the lead shared by five players. “Hit bombs and attack the pins.”

AFP