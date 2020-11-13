SA’s Louis Oosthuizen, Dylan Frittelli in Masters mix

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Dylan Frittelli were both on 4-under in the weather-affected first round of the Masters at Augusta on Thursday. The round was delayed shortly after starting due to lightning in the area, and as a result most players in the afternoon field were unable to complete their rounds. England’s Paul Casey, one of the early starters, held the lead after carding a 7-under 65. Americans Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele were second on 5-under 67. Oosthuizen was able to complete his first round and signed for 68 to share fourth spot on four-under with seven other players, alongside defending champion American Tiger Woods and countryman Dylan Frittelli. The 2010 Open Champion Oosthuizen was paired in the high-profile group of US Open champion American Bryson DeChambeau and Spain’s Jon Rahm. The SA player would outscore them both, with DeChambeau signing for 2-under 70 and Rahm carding a 3-under 69.

Beginning on the 10th hole, the 38-year-old Oosthuizen picked up his first birdie at the par four 11th, before adding further gains at the par five 15th and par four 18th to go out in three-under.

A birdie at the par four first followed, before the only bogey of his round at the par three sixth - where he three-putted. He rectified that mistake with the final birdie of his round at the par five eighth to help him finish on four-under.

Much later in the day, Frittelli also began his round on the 10th. A drop on his third hole - the par three 12th would have been cause for concern for many - but not for Frittelli.

He responded with a brilliant eagle three at the par five 13th, before rattling off three birdies in a row from holes 14 to 16 to surge up to four-under after seven holes.

A par at the 17th followed, before the round was cut short due to darkness, leaving Frittelli still with 10 holes remaining in his first round.

Erik van Rooyen was in a tie for 48th after 12 holes, alongside compatriots Justin Harding (11 holes) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

The only other SA player to complete his round - 2011 Masters Champion Charl Schwartzel signed for an opening one-over 73 in a tie for 66th.

African News Agency (ANA)