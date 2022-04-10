Tiger Woods caps Masters return with 78 to finish 13-over

Augusta — Tiger Woods's remarkable return to the Masters concluded on Sunday with a six-over par final-round 78 to cap the 15-time major champion's first tournament since he suffered career-threatening leg injuries in a California car crash.
Woods, clad in his traditional Sunday red, again drew throngs of spectators.
While there would be no record-equalling sixth green jacket for Woods, the 46-year-old superstar departed knowing that 14 months after he feared he might lose his right leg, he could withstand the rigors of tournament golf.
Woods's 13-over par total of 301 outstripepd his prior highest-72 hole total of five-over 293 -- which he shot as an amateur in 1995 and in 2012. He was tied for 47th when he walked off the course -- shortly after Scottie Scheffler, the leader at nine-under, teed off.
That seemed immaterial after Woods, who has already come back from multiple knee injuries and spinal fusion surgery, said as recently as February he didn't know when he would be able to walk a full 18 holes on multiple days.
Woods, who has slumped to 973rd in world rankings, is projected to rise by a few hundred places and could be back for more major action this year.
He has lifted Grand Slam trophies at two of this year's major venues, Southern Hills in Oklahoma, which hosts the PGA Championship next month, and St Andrews, site of July's British Open.
AFP