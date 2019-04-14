Tiger Woods smiles as he walks off the seventh tee during the final round for the Masters golf tournament on Sunday. Photo: David J. Phillip/AP

AUGUSTA – Tiger Woods seized a share of the Masters lead with six holes to play on Sunday as Italy’s Francesco Molinari found the water at Augusta National’s par-three 12th. British Open champion Molinari was two up on 13-under after Woods bogeyed the par-four 10th.

But Woods put his tee shot at 12 safely on the green as playing partners Molinari and Tony Finau both found the creek and they headed to 13 with Woods sharing the lead on 11-under with the Italian and American Xander Schauffele – who moved to 11-under with a birdies at 11 and 13.

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson thrust himself into contention with back-to-back birdies at the 13th and 14th, followed by an eagle at the par-five 15th that moved him to 10-under.

Spain’s Jon Rahm, Australian Jason Day and American Patrick Cantlay were also 10-under on the back nine in a tournament racing to complete the final round because of severe weather predicted for the afternoon.

AFP