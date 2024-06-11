Four South Africans under the radar at US Open as all eyes on Scottie Scheffler

While Scottie Scheffler will be expected to dominate once again, four South Africans may just have other ideas at the US Open at Pinehurst in North Carolina, USA, starting on Thursday. It’s a long shot indeed, but in Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dean Burmester, Erik van Rooyen and Casey Jarvis there could be a shock contender this week.

Bezuidenhout is the top-ranked South African in the world rankings at number 40, and is coming off a particularly good week at The Memorial. Bezuidenhout finished fourth on three-under, one shot off third place as Scheffler claimed a one-stroke victory on eight-under. Having turned 30 last month, Bezuidenhout is in his prime and after a couple years on the US PGA TOUR, he could be ready to make the breakthrough on the premier golf circuit on the globe.

Golf is especially hard at Muirfield.



The 2024 @MemorialGolf ranked as the second-toughest tournament behind only the Masters. pic.twitter.com/U0VkPQoKM2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 10, 2024 Good fit A PGA TOUR win would also go well with his three European Tour (DPWT) victories and four Sunshine Tour triumphs.

As for Dean Burmester, the player won’t feel the pressure of trying to cash in at the high prize-money event. Burmester plays on the LIV Golf Tour, and in one event in Miami in April banked R77.1 million alone. The 35-year-old also comes off a 12th place finish at the PGA Championship last month, and will be confident about delivering another top showing. Van Rooyen, meanwhile, could be shaping up for a good week. With over a hundred events played on the PGA TOUR, he can be considered a seasoned campaigner to go with his two wins. He also made the weekend at the PGA Championship, before settling in a tie for 53rd. The 34-year-old also improved to a tie for 42nd at the Canadian Open two weeks ago. In contrast, Jarvis at 20 will be making his PGA TOUR and major debut.