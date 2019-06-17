Louis Oosthuizen was happy with how he played but disappointed with his finish at the US Open. Photo: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen rued a poor finish on his back nine which led to a share of seventh in the final round of the US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, in California, on Sunday. Oosthuizen shot a one-over 72 to finish on six-under for the week – seven shots behind American Gary Woodland who won on 13-under. American Brooks Koepka finished second on 10-under.

The 2010 Open Champion was right in the mix, after starting the round four behind Woodland, as Oosthuizen rose to nine-under with birdies on the first and fourth. There would not be any more birdies on the nine, but it was a solid two-under on his outward loop.

Disaster struck on the 10th for Oosthuizen as he made double bogey, and he had two more bogeys on 12 and 14 to end his chances of winning. He did pull a shot back on the par three 17th, but that proved scant consolation for a round that promised much more in the early stages.

“After nine holes I definitely had a good shot. I still probably had to go three or four-under on that back nine if I wanted to win,” said Oosthuizen.

“It was my first errant tee shot of the week on 10. Laid up in the bunker, and I should not have taken the shot on, honestly, I just laid it up to see if I could find a way to make par, or at the worst a bogey. That cost me a little bit.”

"And then another errant tee shot on 14. And anywhere else in the bunker would have been fine, but it was right up against the lip, and I couldn't get it far enough down there.

“I have to take a lot of positives out of this week. I played well. I played well enough to win this event, and that's where you want to be in a major. Now I'm looking forward to the next one at The Open.”

The 36-year-old was also in contention at the Masters in April, but a poor weekend meant he had to settle for a share of 29th. However, the perennial Major contender - he has four second place finishes in the Majors - was buoyed by his first top-10 in one of the big four events since the 2017 PGA Championship.

“I just need to do what I've been doing. And obviously I was close to leading after halfway at Augusta this year, and then did horribly on the weekend. But I need to just keep on putting myself in position and see if I can knock down that second Major.”

Fellow South African Erik van Rooyen finished tied for 43rd on two-over for the week, while Justin Walters ended in a share of 43rd.

African News Agency (ANA)