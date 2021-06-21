Jon Rahm makes clutch putts to beat SA’s Louis Oosthuizen to US Open title

LA JOLLA - Spain's Jon Rahm made spectacular birdie putts on the final two holes to capture the US Open on Sunday, defeating South African Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke to capture his first major title.

Rahm sank a birdie putt from just inside 25 feet at the 17th and rolled in an 18-footer at 18 to finish a four-under par 67 final round and stand on six-under 278.