Louis Oosthuizen leads SA charge at US Open

CAPE TOWN - Led by Louis Oosthuizen, seven South Africans will compete in the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, in New York, starting today.

2010 Open champion Oosthuizen will be joined by compatriots JC Ritchie, Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Harding, Shaun Norris and Branden Grace.

Looking at the chances of the SA players, once again it will be Oosthuizen who will be expected to be the top contender at 25th in the world golf rankings.

With a best finish of 13th in his last three starts, it remains to be seen what kind of form Oosthuizen will find on the difficult layout, where the best winning score in its sixth hosting of the US Open stands at four-under.

The last time the course hosted the US Open in 2006, Australian Geoff Ogilvy triumphed on five-over for the week. Early indications are that the course will be every bit as difficult, with rough already looking to present a serious challenge for any offline shots. Oosthuizen’s best result this season was at the PGA Tour’s FedEx St Jude Invitational where he finished sixth. At the PGA championship last month at TPC Harding Park, Oosthuizen failed to mount a challenge as he finished in a tie for 33rd.