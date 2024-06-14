Tough start for Tiger Woods, Saffas at US Open as Rory McIlroy leads

It was a difficult opening round in tricky scoring conditions for the four South African players at the US Open at Pinehurst in North Carolina, USA, on Thursday. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and American Patrick Cantlay led the way on five-under 65. Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg was a stroke behind in second, with France’s Matthieu Pavon and American Bryson Dechambeau a further shot adrift on three-under in a tie for fourth.

The best-placed SA player was Christiaan Bezuidenhout on two-over 72 in a tie for 50th. Casey Jarvis, making his major debut, fired a three-over 73 for a share of 65th. Dean Burmester signed for a four-over 74 and 86th position, while Erik van Rooyen was 120th after an opening six-over 76. Tiger Woods also had his struggles as he was tied alongside Burmester on four-over.

"Being aggressive to a conservative line is I think how you need to play this particular golf course."



Hear more from @TigerWoods on his opening round 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/bK5Bqijxzl — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024 ‘Hard to get the ball close’ The veteran 15-time major winner shed some light on the test faced by the players in round one.