WATCH: Serena 'cannot wait' to compete in this year's U.S. Open
Serena Williams confirmed on Wednesday she will compete at this year's U.S. Open in New York amid the Covid-19 outbreak, where the seven-times champion will seek a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam singles title.
A message from 6x champion @serenawilliams: pic.twitter.com/nBku5heoJv— US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 17, 2020
"Ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York and play the U.S. Open 2020,” Williams said in a video message played during a United States Tennis Association news conference to confirm that the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 tournament will proceed without fans.
Mark your calendars. pic.twitter.com/9EXAZMUg0W— US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 17, 2020
"I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and ... everyone is safe."
The @usopen will be held in Queens, NY, without fans from August 31 to September 13.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 16, 2020
The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation.
Reuters