Dean Burmester in the hunt on bunched leaderboard at PGA Championship

Dean Burmester was the top-placed South African on two-under 69 after day one of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, USA, on Thursday.
For his efforts, the LIV-golf player held a share of 32nd. American Xander Schauffele reeled off the record low round in a major with his sublime nine-under 62, to lead by three in the opening round. Americans Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Mark Hubbard were tied for second on six-under.
One of the favourites, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lurked in a tie for fifth on five-under.
The incredibly bunched leaderboard meant Burmester was just three shots off second.
Can't sleep? Recap Xander Schauffele's spectacular day with us.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/i3qLbmqJEL— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2024
Solid opening
Burmester began his day on the 10th hole with two birdies to start, before adding a third at the 13th before two drops in a row as he made the turn at one-under. Like his first nine, Burmester managed three more birdies, offset by two bogeys.
The next best SA player on the leaderboard was Erik van Rooyen on one-over in a tie for 85th alongside a host of players including Tiger Woods.
Van Rooyen made the turn in one-under, but three bogeys and one birdie saw him finish over par in his opening salvo. The 34-year-old was the only SA player to make the cut at last month’s Masters at Augusta.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout signed for a three-over 74 in a tie for 126th.
The duo of Ryan van Velzen and Thriston Lawrence recorded four-over 75s as they shared 137th spot on the leaderboard. The 22-year-old Van Velzen is playing in his first major, after winning the Sunshine Tour order of merit which gained him entry into this week’s event as well as The Open Championship in July.