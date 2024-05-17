Dean Burmester in the hunt on bunched leaderboard at PGA Championship

Dean Burmester was the top-placed South African on two-under 69 after day one of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, USA, on Thursday. For his efforts, the LIV-golf player held a share of 32nd. American Xander Schauffele reeled off the record low round in a major with his sublime nine-under 62, to lead by three in the opening round. Americans Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Mark Hubbard were tied for second on six-under.

One of the favourites, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lurked in a tie for fifth on five-under. The incredibly bunched leaderboard meant Burmester was just three shots off second.

Can't sleep? Recap Xander Schauffele's spectacular day with us.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/i3qLbmqJEL — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2024 Solid opening Burmester began his day on the 10th hole with two birdies to start, before adding a third at the 13th before two drops in a row as he made the turn at one-under. Like his first nine, Burmester managed three more birdies, offset by two bogeys. The next best SA player on the leaderboard was Erik van Rooyen on one-over in a tie for 85th alongside a host of players including Tiger Woods.