Dean Burmester in with a shot at glory at PGA Championship

Dean Burmester continued his strong play at the PGA Championship with a three-under 68 in round three for ninth place at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, USA, on Saturday. Burmester’s 11-under total is four off the lead held by Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa. Sahith Theegala is third on 14-under, while Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland are all tied for fourth on 13-under.

A shot ahead of Burmester in seventh are Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre. If Burmester pulls off something spectacular on Sunday, it will break the major drought for South African men’s players dating back to 2012, when Ernie Els won The Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

Great finish With play delayed on Friday, Burmester was left with two holes in his second round on Saturday. A par on 17 was the result when Burmester resumed, before a spectacular eagle three to close his round. There Burmester struck his 209-metre second shot to within a few feet of the hole, which he tapped in to sign for a six-under 65. Starting out his third round, three pars were followed by birdies at the fourth and fifth holes. Staying bogey-free, the LIV Golf player Burmester made the turn in two-under.