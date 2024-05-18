Dean Burmester quietly moving into contention at PGA Championship

Dean Burmester moved up 16 places with a four-under score in round two of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, USA, on Friday. Burmester had two holes remaining, after a delayed start in the second round. There was an car accident outside the course in the morning, and players had difficulty accessing the venue. In fact, world number one Scottie Scheffler stole headlines for his exploits off the course in a truly bizarre second round.

Scheffler was reported to have disobeyed police while trying to get into the course, and was subsequently arrested. He spent the morning in jail, before being released just in time to make his tee off for his second round. The disruptive start proved no problem for Scheffler who reeled off a five-under 66 to move to nine-under and three shots off the lead held by Xander Schauffele.

Between Rounds 1 and 2, it's been a little bit of déjà vu for Xander Schauffele – the leader of the PGA Championship ⛳️#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/6HrxpkbcR5 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2024 Burmester burning up Valhalla Burmester, meanwhile, was at his best as he carded four birdies without any bogeys to move to six-under overall in a tie for 16th. The LIV golfer will have to navigate 20 holes on Saturday, as play resumes at 1.15pm SA time. Erik van Rooyen will also have to resume his second round, with three holes left to play. Van Rooyen is three-under for his second round and two-under overall. With the projected cut at one-under, Van Rooyen will have to ensure he does not make any mistakes if he is to be around for the rest of the weekend.