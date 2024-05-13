Five Saffas to tee it up at PGA Championship alongside Tiger Woods

Five South Africans will tee it up in this week’s PGA Championship starting at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, USA, on Thursday. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dean Burmester, Thriston Lawrence, Erik van Rooyen and Ryan van Velzen will be the players flying the South African flag this week.

The SA contingent will be hoping for a better showing at the year’s second major, after only one player from the Rainbow Nation made the weekend at The Masters at Augusta last month. Van Rooyen was the only one to make the cut, before ending in a tie for 55th on 13-over for the week in what he described as a ‘brutal’ Masters. He did, however, finish ahead of Tiger Woods. The ailing 15-time major winner, Woods, was extended a special invitation to the event this week.

Interestingly, Burmester is in the field this week with a special invitation extended his way. The 34-year-old is a member of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Tour and recently won the Miami stop of the series last month. In fact, his paycheque that week eclipsed that of Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler walked away with $3.6 million (R69 million) while Burmester pocketed $4 million (R76.7 million).