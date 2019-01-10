Team USA's Jordan Spieth during the Singles at the 2018 Ryder Cup. Photo: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LOS ANGELES – Jordan Spieth launches what he hopes will be a bounce-back 2019 campaign Thursday when he tees it up in the US PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii. The former world number one endured his worst professional season in 2018, finishing 31st in the US tour's FedExCup points race and failing to qualify for the Tour Championship for the first time in his six year career.

Spieth, who married fiancee Annie Verret in November, said this week's tournament at Waialae Country Club would be a chance to assess just where his game is given he didn't earn a berth in last week's Tournament of Champions open only to last season's winners.

Spieth said he decided he “really could come down and try out the very little work I was able to put in, but at least knock some rust off and gather some information about where I am at and hopefully make some adjustments going forward into the season”.

Jordan Spieth eyes bounce-back year in 2019. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

Spieth, whose five top-10 finishes in 23 starts last season were the fewest of his career, admitted it was a frustrating campaign.

“I was certainly frustrated with last season results-wise compared to previous seasons,” he said.

“It was also something I kind of embraced as an inevitable at some point in the career,” added Spieth, whose 11 titles before the age of 25 included three major championships.

“I almost took ignorance as bliss in a lot of parts of my game,” he said. “I did things well, but I didn't know why. I just did them. Then they got off, and so I had to figure out why I did them well and how to train it back.”

Although limited practice time as he enjoyed his wedding and honeymoon mean he isn't sure just what to expect this week, he said he thought the break did him good.

“I needed some time away from the game after being off and having to play through it at the end the season,” Spieth said.

