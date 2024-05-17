Golf World No 1 Scottie Scheffler says “I still feel like my head is spinning” after was handcuffed and arrested by police Friday after allegedly dragging a police officer with his car while trying to avoid traffic controls outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla. In one of the strangest scenes ever at a major tournament, Scheffler was taken into custody by police, booked with a mugshot taken in an orange jumpsuit, released, returned to the course in time for his second round tee time, then recovered enough to fire a five-under par 66 and share third early in the second round.

Scheffler, 27, was charged with felony assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic and released. "I still feel like my head is spinning a little bit but I was fortunate to be able to make it back out and play some golf," Scheffler said. Scheffler was detained by Louisville Metro police after he drove onto curbing to try and get around a prior accident at the entrance of the golf course, one that resulted in the fatality of a pedestrian named as John Mills.

"My sympathies go out to the family of Mr. Mills," Scheffler said. "I can't imagine what they're going through." He added: "My situation will get handled. It was a chaotic situation. I can't comment on any of the specifics, but it was just a huge misunderstanding that will get resolved I think fairly quickly."

"I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell, that was a first for me."



pic.twitter.com/DaSRTMRyfF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 17, 2024 In a statement released earlier while he was on the driving range, Scheffler said, "I never intended to disregard any of the instructions." A police report on the incident obtained by ESPN said arresting officer Bryan Gillis says Scheffler disobeyed orders to stop his car and accelerated, dragging the officer to the ground.

Gillis was hospitalized with pain, bruising and swelling in his left wrist and knee. An arraignment is set for Tuesday. Scheffler arrived at Valhalla's clubhouse about 30 minutes after his release and just under an hour before his start time in the second round, which began after an 80-minute delay due to the accident. "We were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club," the PGA of America said in a statement. "This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship."

The PGA of America later identified Mills and said of Scheffler, "We are fully cooperating as local authorities review what took place." Scheffler was driven from the booking, by the owner of Valhalla Golf Club according to ESPN, to the clubhouse, where he ate breakfast and changed into his golf apparel before going to the practice range to prepare for his round. "It's a tough deal," said Scheffler playing partner Brian Harman, the 2023 British Open winner. "But I'm glad to see him."

Fans cheered as Scheffler walked through the rain onto the course and gave him a huge ovation just before he struck his first shot into the right rough on his way to an opening birdie. "It probably took a few holes to feel normal," Scheffler said. Scheffler, who won his second Masters title last month, is trying to become the first player since 2015 to win the first two majors in a calendar year.

Scheffler's mugshot in an orange jumpsuit was posted by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections after he was booked.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington had posted a video on X of Scheffler, wearing shorts and T-shirt, with his hands held behind his back, being led away by police in the pre-dawn incident. Darlington said Scheffler was unaware a person at the entrance was a police officer because they were clad in a yellow rain poncho. Four wins in five tries Scheffler was the feel-good story of the week at Valhalla, hoping to win his third career major title a week after becoming a father for the first time.