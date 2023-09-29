Spain's Jon Rahm and partner Tyrrell Hatton crushed world number one Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4 & 3 to lead a European charge as the Ryder Cup began in a blaze of colour on Friday.

Massive crowds flocked to the Marco Simone course just east of Rome for the start of the 44th edition of the historic team event -- the majority of them roaring for Luke Donald's Europe team as they set out to reclaim the trophy.

A party atmosphere with soccer-style chanting and Viking thunderclaps greeted the opening foursomes match on the first tee with not a spare seat in the 5,000-capacity grandstand.

Scheffler's opening drive slid into the rough and although the opening two holes were shared, an inspired Rahm holed a putt from off the green at the third to light the touchpaper for what was to become a romping win.