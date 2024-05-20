He may have signed for his worst score of the week, but Dean Burmester was still able to complete an impressive showing at the PGA Championship with a tie for 12th at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, USA, on Saturday. Burmester’s one-under 70 saw him slip three spots, but after three rounds in the 60s his 12-under total was a solid display by the 34-year-old.

For his efforts, Burmester banked $359,943 which works out to R6.5m. The money though, will mean less to Burmester than his top finish among the world’s elite. That’s because his payday pales in comparison to the R77.1m he earned for his win at the LIV Golf Miami event last month. Xander Schauffele came out on top on 21-under in a tense final day showdown, holing a sliding six-footer for a birdie and the win on the 72nd hole and his first major triumph. Bryson DeChambeau had posted 20-under, just ahead of Schauffele who went wire-to-wire to lift the Wanamaker Trophy.