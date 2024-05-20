He may have signed for his worst score of the week, but Dean Burmester was still able to complete an impressive showing at the PGA Championship with a tie for 12th at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, USA, on Saturday.
Burmester’s one-under 70 saw him slip three spots, but after three rounds in the 60s his 12-under total was a solid display by the 34-year-old.
For his efforts, Burmester banked $359,943 which works out to R6.5m. The money though, will mean less to Burmester than his top finish among the world’s elite. That’s because his payday pales in comparison to the R77.1m he earned for his win at the LIV Golf Miami event last month.
Xander Schauffele came out on top on 21-under in a tense final day showdown, holing a sliding six-footer for a birdie and the win on the 72nd hole and his first major triumph.
Bryson DeChambeau had posted 20-under, just ahead of Schauffele who went wire-to-wire to lift the Wanamaker Trophy.
Tensely-fought championship
Norway’s Viktor Hovland was third on 18-under, while Belgium’s Thomas Detry and Collin Morikawa closed out the top six on 15-under.
Like DeChambeau, Burmester plays on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series as the breakaway tour players continue to contend in major championships.
Burmester began his final round with a bogey on his second hole, but he followed that with seven straight pars to make the turn in one-over.
Birdies at the par five 10th and par three 11th were the perfect start to his second nine, but those would prove to be his final gains of the tournament as seven more pars followed again as he failed to break 70 for the first time for the week.
Erik van Rooyen was the only other South African player to make the cut, and he ended in a tie for 53rd on five-under.